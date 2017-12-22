× 8-year-old boy killed in accident involving UTV

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was killed in an accident involving a Polaris UTV.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old boy was driving the UTV on Old Monroe Highway with three other juveniles on board.

At some point, investigators say the UTV left the road and overcorrected, which caused the UTV to roll and eject two of the passengers.

Authorities say the UTV landed on top of an 8-year-old boy, who was one of the passengers thrown from the vehicle. The child was pinned until the other passengers could lift the UTV off of him.

Sadly, the 8-year-old died at the scene.