Company flies employee’s military grandson to see her before deploying to South Korea 



PENNSYLVANIA – A grandmother in Pennsylvania got a big surprise right before the holidays!

Donna Schreffler has worked at Trion Industries for 20 years.

Her grandson, 23-year-old Corey Schreffler, will be deployed to South Korea in January.

Schreffler said because she doesn’t fly, she didn’t think she would get to see her grandson, who is stationed in New Mexico, before he left. Corey will not return to the United States until January 2019.

Thanks to Schreffler’s boss, John Thalenfeld, and her daughter, they were able to fly Corey out to Pennsylvania to see Schreffler.

“When I walked in, my daughter was there and I thought something happened,” Schreffler told Inside Edition. “When I turned, there he was. It took me half the day just to regain my composure. I was overwhelmed.”

Schreffler said she will spend every day with Corey until he leaves on December 26.

“It’s nice to be nice to people,” Thalenfeld said. “I still cry when I see the video. I’ve probably watched it 100 times.”