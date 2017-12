× Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into fence near Del City home

DEL CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews responded to a Del City home after a vehicle crashed near a Del City home, causing damage to the fence.

Crews responded near S. Sunnylane and Reno.

Police told News 4 the vehicle is stolen.

There was at least one other car involved in the incident.

The man driving the stolen vehicle fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.