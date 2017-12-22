Freezing rain causes slick road conditions for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Drivers had to be extra cautious Friday after rain and freezing temperatures made conditions on the road a bit hazardous. Bridges and overpasses were the first to get slick quick.

The freezing rain started around 11 a.m.

A News 4 crew arrived to a scene of a four-car accident.

"She tried to stop and she couldn't," said Abbas Thamyr.

The road conditions caused a four-car accident eastbound on the I-40 and I-35 junction.

It was enough to scare Thamyr, especially his young daughter.

"Yes, a lot," said Persia Thamry.

The youngest passenger told us it all happened fast.

"I was watching a video and then I was looking on the road. I could see that she was trying to stop," Persia said.

But, the wet and icy road conditions made the minivan slam right behind another car.

Then, that car hit another and so on.

"My wife and my daughter, they were driving and the road was really wet and especially on the bridge with ice," said Thamry said.

The family is glad that everyone is safe but they urge drivers to slow down.

"Just pay attention to the road and don't rush," said Thamry.

One driver was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.