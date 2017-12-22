‘Just Between Friends’ co-founder donates kidney to save stranger’s life

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – She is best known for a popular event for families with young children, but one Oklahoma woman just saved a life.

Shannon Wilburn is known for being the co-founder of Just Between Friends, but she recently became much more than that.

“About a year ago, an announcement was made at our church that a gentleman at one of our branches was in dire need of a kidney,” Wilburn told FOX 23.

She said that she felt like she might be able to help, but decided to ignore it. After several weeks, she decided to get tested to see if she was even compatible.

“When I went to the transplant specialist, she said, ‘Shannon, it will have to be God-ordained for you to be a match.’ And I thought she shouldn’t have said that because now it’s going to happen,” she said.

Amazingly, she was a match and underwent the four-hour transplant surgery.

The recipient’s wife says they are overjoyed with his second chance at life.