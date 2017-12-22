Mystery donor leaves extremely rare coins in Oklahoma red kettles

TULSA, Okla. – It is the season of giving, and one Oklahoman gave a little bit more than expected this Christmas.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army of Tulsa discovered five U.S. $20 gold pieces that had been dropped into a red kettle recently. Along with those coins, officials say they also found three Krugerrands, which are extremely rare gold coins from South Africa.

“In the 1930’s, they were considered illegal to own, people were supposed to send them in and have them melted,” Mike Anderson, with Tulsa Gold and Silver, told KJRH.

The coins, worth about $8,000, are now in the hands of the Salvation Army.

“I’m grateful to whoever this person is. I want to say thank you, thank you for caring for other people,” said Captain Chapman.