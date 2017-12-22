Oklahoma City Thunder star takes fans on grocery shopping spree

OKLAHOMA CITY – After throwing a party for kids at the City Rescue Mission, an Oklahoma City Thunder star continues to give back.

Earlier this week, Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation stopped by the City Rescue Mission to provide a bit of Christmas cheer to children who may not otherwise have a presents under the tree.

At the event, Westbrook called each child to the front and gave them a gift bag with things like new shoes and backpacks inside.

The Thunder star says he knows the importance of giving back to the community, no matter how much you have.

“That’s just how I was raised, man. You have to give back to the community. Regardless of how much you have, you always give back. I’ve been seeing my parents, my family, people I know have been giving back since we were younger. We didn’t always have everything we wanted but my mom and dad always gave back as much as possible. I think it’s important, especially now in today’s society and everything else that’s going on in the world. You have to find ways to give back and help people any way you can,” Westbrook said.

On Thursday, Westbrook took some of his fans on a shopping spree around a Homeland store in Edmond.

The Thunder star said he wanted to make sure that no child goes hungry this holiday season.