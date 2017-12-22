Oklahoma volunteer fire department targeted by thieves

PICKETT, Okla. – A volunteer fire department in Oklahoma is working to replace items that were stolen by thieves.

Authorities with the Pickett Fire Department tell KXII that thieves stole a $300 tool box, jumper box, a drill, batteries and two light bars off of their brush trucks.

“As of right now, brush truck is out of service because it has no emergency lights on,” Pickett Fire Chief Dustan Grand said.

In all, the department believes it will cost about $4,000 to replace all of the stolen items and fix the damage caused by the thieves.

“I don’t know why you want to break into a fire department,” Grand said.

Investigators say thieves have also targeted two other volunteer fire departments in Pontotoc County within the past month.