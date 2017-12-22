× Police: Dog shot inside northwest Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a dog was seriously injured following an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a shooting near N.W. 23rd St. and Ann Arbor.

Police say a woman called dispatchers after her alarm went off inside her home. While she was looking around her home, she realized that her dog had been shot.

At this point, officers are still searching for the suspects.

“It came out as a possible burglary. As it turns out, someone had fired a shot inside of the residence and actually struck a dog that was the family pet,”

said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say that the case is still under investigation, adding that they don’t know why someone would shoot into the house. They also did not have information on the dog’s condition.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.