Police identify Oklahoma City burglary suspect who was killed after being run over by truck

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the burglary suspect who was killed after being run over by a truck.

Around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Canesha Greene, 35, and John Butler, 54, had just arrived to work in the 1800 block of S. Santa Fe when they were approached by the suspects.

Butler was then assaulted with a baseball bat.

Greene, who was still inside a truck, then ran over one of the suspects, police said.

The other two suspects fled the scene.

The injured suspect, identified as 19-year-old Koryaun Dejohn Jackson, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Butler was also transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained during the attack. Officials say he is expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects.

If you have any information, please call (405)297-1200.