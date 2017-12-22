× Police respond to southwest Oklahoma City after man suffers stab wound

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police responded to a stabbing victim in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night.

Police say a man walked into an OnCue gas station near SW 59th and Western claiming he had been stabbed in the neck.

Officials told News 4 the stabbing did not happen at the gas station.

The victim told police it started off as an armed robbery at the Cue Palace and he was then stabbed in the neck by the suspect.

He drove himself to the OnCue where he was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

Authorities are still investigating.