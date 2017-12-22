× Report: Georgia linebacker to miss the Rose Bowl after entering drug treatment program

ATHENS, Ga. – A prominent Georgia linebacker will miss the Rose Bowl after he entered a drug treatment program, according to reports.

Sources tell ESPN that Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick will not be playing the Georgia Bulldogs when they face the Sooners on Jan. 1.

“Due to confidentiality requirements, we can’t comment, other than to say we continue to follow policies, and we have no higher priority than the well-being of our student-athletes,” Georgia senior associate athletic director Ron Courson said in a statement.

Patrick had faced a misdemeanor drug charge after he was arrested following a traffic stop after Georgia beat Auburn in the SEC championship game. That charge was later dismissed.

Officials say it was his third marijuana-related arrest, which meant that he could have been dismissed from the team.

Patrick is the Bulldogs’ sixth-leading tackler.

Even with Patrick out of the lineup, OU quarterback Baker Mayfield still knows the defense will be tough to contend with on New Year’s Day.

“They’re the best defense in the SEC, so you can’t compare them to anybody. They’re in a league in their own. There’s a reason they’re in the playoffs. There’s a reason they follow behind that defense. Can’t compare them to people because they’re so talented and they play so well together. To say they’re like anybody else would be downplaying how good they are,” Mayfield said.