Santa prays with Texas boy who asked for his dad to be healthy

GARLAND, Texas – During this time of the year, thousands of children head to malls and shopping centers to get a few minutes with Santa Claus.

Recently, a woman was in line with her son to see Santa at the Bass Pro Shops in Garland when she overheard another little boy’s unusual request.

She told KXAS that all he wanted for Christmas was good health for his dad and help with the family’s medical bills.

“All he asked for, all he wanted was for me to help his dad,” Santa said. “He said he had a lot of pain.”

Saint Nicholas told the boy, who was identified as Jacob Coker, that he specializes in toys, but offered to pray with him.

“I asked that the Lord would help him with the pain and that he would have enough joy in his heart to get through the pain,” he said.

A photo of Jacob and Santa praying together was captured by other families in line and posted on social media.

“It broke my heart, especially when I turned and saw the mom in tears,” Janet Contreras, a Bass Pro employee, said. “It definitely tugged at my emotions.”

KXAS reports that Jacob’s father has been in and out of the hospital for two years because of a blood disorder. However, doctors have not been able to pinpoint the cause of what is behind his condition.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with the family’s medical bills.