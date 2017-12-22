Several businesses donate to those in need during community toy drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The holiday spirit was alive and well Thursday night at a community toy drive.

'One Person, Inc.' and a host of sponsors handed out toys and gifts to some well-deserving families.

"I was born and raised in OKC. I've lived north. I've lived south. I've lived east and I've lived west. We really can't determine, can't dictate where the needs come to "One Person Incorporation." Of course we can't meet them all, but the ones we know we are supposed to, we do our very best to do so. So this has been announced publicly on Facebook, social media, we've done a live radio talk show about this event here, so it was open up to anybody to come," said Rosie Thompson, an organizer of the drive.

The drive was possible thanks to the generosity of members of the community and businesses like Toys-R-Us, MidFirst Bank and Walgreens.

We're told the drive was such a success that organizers lost count of how many toys were donated.