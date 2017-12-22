Clear but cold weather expected for the weekend and Christmas day!

Slick roads cause problems for drivers across metro

OKLAHOMA CITY - Cold air swept across the sooner state Friday and with the arctic blast came danger on the roads.

ODOT has been prepping highways in the metro and across the state with sand and salt in an effort to keep ice from sticking.

The winter weather is expected to continue throughout Friday night into Saturday morning.

“The speed limits really are not valid during in snow and ice in the sense of us trying to keep up with those speeds," said Terri Anqier with ODOT.

Crews will be working around the clock in case the situation gets worse.

"They’ll be working through midnight and then we’ve got another crew coming in at midnight, working into the morning hours until noon tomorrow," said Kristy Yager with City of Oklahoma City.

With the freezing temperatures, sand and salt can only do so much and what drivers do behind the wheel is crucial.

Friday evening, emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident that shut down NW 39th at Lake Overholser bridges.

At least nine vehicles were involved in the accident.

Multi-vehicle accident shuts down NW 39th at Lake Overholser bridges

Officials responded to several accidents across the metro due to hazardous road conditions.

Accident in west Oklahoma City

Semi vs. vehicle accident in NW Oklahoma City

“Drive for the conditions because it changes here very quickly and we treat the roadways, so we’re in it with you guys as far as watching the weather to see what happens so drive for the conditions because that could change constantly and that could change immediately," Anqier said.


Frozen Birdbath and surroundings in Midwest City

