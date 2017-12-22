Slick roads cause problems for drivers across metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Cold air swept across the sooner state Friday and with the arctic blast came danger on the roads.

ODOT has been prepping highways in the metro and across the state with sand and salt in an effort to keep ice from sticking.

The winter weather is expected to continue throughout Friday night into Saturday morning.

“The speed limits really are not valid during in snow and ice in the sense of us trying to keep up with those speeds," said Terri Anqier with ODOT.

Crews will be working around the clock in case the situation gets worse.

"They’ll be working through midnight and then we’ve got another crew coming in at midnight, working into the morning hours until noon tomorrow," said Kristy Yager with City of Oklahoma City.

With the freezing temperatures, sand and salt can only do so much and what drivers do behind the wheel is crucial.

Hi from an ice cube, friends 👋🏼 be safe on the roads! #okwx @kfor pic.twitter.com/3gFoMBOGgw — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) December 23, 2017

Friday evening, emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident that shut down NW 39th at Lake Overholser bridges.

At least nine vehicles were involved in the accident.

Officials responded to several accidents across the metro due to hazardous road conditions.

***DRIVERS USE CAUTION***

Hazardous bridges & overpasses! Officers are responding to multiple injury crashes. Please slow down and increase your following distance. #ArriveAlive #okwx pic.twitter.com/T4eWiF5tQZ — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 23, 2017

#Breaking: Britton Rd. at Bdwy Ext closed due to head-on collision. @kfor — Justin Reed (@jreed842) December 23, 2017

I-40 EB @ I-235 multi car may shutdown avoid area slick highway bridges slow down! @kfor @NWSNorman graupel at Dallas Jct. 9:50p 12/22 pic.twitter.com/SPyqVRxmYf — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) December 23, 2017

“Drive for the conditions because it changes here very quickly and we treat the roadways, so we’re in it with you guys as far as watching the weather to see what happens so drive for the conditions because that could change constantly and that could change immediately," Anqier said.

Click here for live traffic conditions.

To check current road conditions in Oklahoma call 844-465-4997 or click here.