Texas man convicted of poaching receives unique sentence

SHERMAN, Texas – A Texas man who was convicted of poaching a buck will now have to serve a unique sentence.

Authorities say 34-year-old John Walker Drinnon was convicted of poaching a 19-point white-tailed buck with a rifle in Grayson County. Investigators with the Texas Department of Wildlife say Drinnon shot the buck while he was trespassing on private property, adding that archery is the only hunting method allowed in the area.

The stag scored 202 on the Boone and Crockett scale, meaning it was worth approximately $18,000.

A Texas judge ordered Drinnon to spend every weekend of hunting season in jail for the next five years. He also received five years of probation and must pay the exact amount the buck was worth in restitution.

He is also prohibited from purchasing a hunting license while on probation.