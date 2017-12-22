Thieves target family in Houston during daughter’s cancer treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - The Simmons family returned home late Wednesday night following a trip to Houston for their daughter's cancer treatment.

On Sept. 7, Savannah Simmons was diagnosed with leukemia.

Following the diagnosis, Savannah has had to travel the country to undergo cancer treatments.

While the present is a struggle, she has made the most of it. Although she can't attend school, she is taking online courses in order to complete her senior year of high school.

“She talks about college and she talks about all of that, so there’s not a thought in her head that this is not something that she is going to overcome," Melissa Simmons, Savannah's mother, added.

Recently, the pair were forced to drive to Texas to undergo another round of treatments. While in the Lone Star State, someone broke into their car and stole two laptops and around $600 worth of gift cards.

The money was to be used for basic necessities like food, gas and hotel rooms when they travel for the hospital visits. One laptop had the only copies of photos of Melissa's children, while the other was for Savannah to use for her school work.

“We don’t think about next week, we don’t think about next month," Melissa said. "We literally look at each day as a blessing. It’s a new day and we’ll figure it out. That’s what we’ve done from the beginning, we just wake up each day and we tackle that day.”

After Christmas, the family will head back to Texas for Savannah to undergo a bone marrow transplant.