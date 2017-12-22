Three teens arrested for vandalizing family’s newly purchased home

LAWTON, Okla. – Three Oklahoma teens were taken into custody after allegedly vandalizing a family’s newly purchased home on Thanksgiving weekend.

Tim Cooper had just purchased a home in Lawton and was preparing to move in after Thanksgiving. However, vandals got to the home first.

Although there was nothing inside the home to steal, family members say the vandals attempted to destroy or damage as much as they could.

When the family arrived at the home, they realized that someone had thrown paint all over the house and even punched holes in the walls.

“It’s very hard,” Benny Roberts, the homeowners’ stepfather, said. “I’m not as young as I used to be, so it kind of hurts.”

Family members say they have made it their mission to get their son, his wife and their four children moved into the home by Christmas.

Now, it seems that three teenagers have been arrested in the case.

According to KSWO, police arrested 19-year-old Jarrod Smith, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old on malicious damage to property charges.

The Lawton Police Department says tips that came in from the community led them to all three alleged suspects.