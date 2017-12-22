Victim’s family sues newspaper for defamation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - It was a story made public by media all over the state: A Yukon High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Hunter Day was arrested in November after the Canadian County Sheriff`s office received a complaint from parents about the alleged relationship.

Authorities say Day admitted to having a sexual relationship with the student.

After the incident, Yukon Progress published stories about the incident that included a photo of what looked to be like the victim with text below bragging about the incident, as well as his name.

"He didn't put those words on the photos and the worst part is this newspaper knew that,” Kyle Goodwin, attorney for the victim’s family, said.

The victim's family attorney said the family caught wind it might be published and called metro news outlets telling them it was an altered photo.

"We immediately called them to ask that they not publish the picture. And, we also sent them an email confirming the conversation where we informed them number one, please, don't publish the name and identity and photo of a minor of a victim of sexual abuse."

The family of the victim filed a defamation lawsuit on Thursday against multiple parties at the Yukon Progress. The lawsuit alleges that the newspaper knowingly posted an altered photo of the teen.

In the lawsuit it says “The false and defamatory statements have cause each of the Plaintiffs to suffer damage to their reputation and/or emotional injury.”

News 4 spoke to a media lawyer who says it's not illegal to post a victim's name or photo, but is standard protocol for most outlets.

“Most media outlets ought not to disclose the name of a sexual assault victim or use a photo without the consent of the alleged victim, but that's just a policy,” Bob Nelon, media attorney said.

The family's attorney stresses the damage done to the victim after the articles were published.

"What it's going to do is suppress people coming forward and now this kid is having to seek treatment for what he's gone through both with being the victim of this crime and now being published and ridiculed in his it's a small town. Yukon is a small town,” Goodwin said.

News 4 spoke to Yukon Progress’s attorney, Rachel Bussett, on the phone. She tells us her clients don’t believe they’ve done anything wrong. She tells us they have spoken to the opposing attorneys as well.

She also sent a statement saying "I've briefly reviewed the Petition, have spoken about it to Plaintiffs counsel, and my client. My clients believe that they have acted professionally, appropriately and legally at all times in their publications. The circumstances involving the student are quite upsetting all around. However my client has an obligation as a newspaper to report the news both good, bad and sometimes even salacious. This is why we have the Freedom of the Press protections under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and article 2 section 22 of the Oklahoma constitution. While the protections are not limitless, we believe that the court will find the newspaper acted lawfully in it's publications."