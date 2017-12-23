Arrest warrant issued for Oklahoma mother in death of stillborn baby

ARDMORE, Okla. – An arrest warrant has been issued for an Oklahoma mother nearly one year after her baby was born stillborn.

According to the medical examiner, the cause of death was probable methamphetamine toxicity.

Police say Cherie Mason went to the hospital almost a year ago after she could not feel the baby moving.

Doctors removed the baby via C-Section after the baby was pronounced dead.

Mason was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.

“Nothing shocks me anymore with drugs,” said Kathy Gage, who lives near Mason’s home. “These poor babies.”

This is not Mason’s first run-in with the law. In 2004, she was convicted on drug possession.

The investigation has been turned over to Murray County officials.

According to KXII, authorities are charging Mason with first-degree murder.

Officials are still looking for her.