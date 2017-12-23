Firefighters save large group of puppies in house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were able to save a large group of puppies in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 10000 block of Richmond Drive where they found a single-wide trailer with fire visible from the front and back.

The fire was extinguished and after a search of the home, it was determined nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The home suffered considerable damage. Estimates are not yet available.

Firefighters removed the puppies from under the home.

The mother and the puppies are doing just fine!