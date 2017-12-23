Oklahoma community comes together to give gifts to seniors at nursing homes

ADA, Okla. – One Oklahoma community is making a difference this holiday season!

Madison Foster, who has worked in several nursing homes, said she knows the holidays can be tough on the elderly community.

“They don’t have family around here or maybe they are the only family left, so they don’t always get things or they don’t always see people,” she said. “You know it’s nice to try to do something for them.”

So, Foster, along with the help of the Ada community, got together and were able to deliver more than 200 gifts to nursing homes in the area.

“It shows, their love for people out here,” said Sammy O’Neal, 102.

Even though her family is close, she knows that many seniors aren’t so lucky.

“It started as just a small family project and then it grew to a whole community project,” said Foster’s mother, Angela Murray. “Hopefully that it’s brightened people’s day, made Christmas a little better for all of our nursing home residents here in Ada.”

Foster told KXII the gifts ranged from coats, blankets, hats, and socks.

She said she is planning to continue the tradition next year.