Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - A driver is lucky to be alive after he crashed his pick-up on icy roads.

Mike Chandler said the accident happened after he hit a patch of ice on a bridge near the Grand Casino in Shawnee.

Amazingly, Chandler was able to walk away from the scene and captured his totaled pick-up on camera.

An officer who arrived to the scene to help called it a "Christmas Miracle" that Chandler was not seriously injured.

He was given a citation for reckless driving.