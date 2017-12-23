Police searching for 23-year-old man accused of beating another man to death 

WAGONER, Okla. – Police are looking for a 23-year-old man accused of beating another man to death.

Police say on December 11, 23-year-old Corey Sherman and J. Cruz Mendoza got into a fight at home in Wagoner.

According to KJRH, Sherman “told detectives Mendoza stole marijuana grinders and speakers.”

Police say that incident was never reported.

Sherman allegedly punched Mendoza in the head, who fell and hit his head on porch steps.

Mendoza stayed in a coma-like state for eight days and later died at the hospital.

Officials say they believe at one point, the men were close friends.

Sherman now has a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree manslaughter.