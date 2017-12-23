Cold weather here to stay for the holiday weekend

Sapulpa to receive $1.5 million grant for water system

Posted 5:17 pm, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:14PM, December 23, 2017

SAPULPA, Okla. – The U.S. Commerce Department is awarding a $1.5 million grant to the city of Sapulpa for improvements to its water system.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the improved infrastructure will support business development and expansion in the Tulsa suburb.

The project includes new waterlines to a local industrial park and increased wastewater capacity.

Officials say the improvements will help attract new businesses to the region – including an unidentified personal care products company that’s expected to establish a headquarters campus in the area.