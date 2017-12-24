“God is working!” Oklahoma teen in critical condition after crash now recovering

OKLAHOMA CITY – A teen from Oklahoma, who was in critical condition following a car crash, is now on the road to recovery.

According to a community page on Facebook for Caleb Freeman, the 16-year-old underwent a tracheotomy early Sunday morning. He was back in his hospital room at OU Medical Center and “doing well” only a few hours later.

“He looks good. All tubes are out of his mouth,” the page read. “He’s only been here four days and has progressed well each and every day. We’ve seen little miracles each and every day. While we are waiting, God is working! It’s a long road, but Caleb’s right where he needs to be and will continue to progress.”

On Tuesday, Caleb and 14-year-old Clayton Freeman were driving to an OU basketball game when their vehicle crashed while merging onto I-35 from Highway 9.

The Newcastle brothers were both injured and transported to the hospital.

Clayton was promptly expected to be released soon, after doctors ruled out major problems. Caleb, however, was in the ICU after suffering major brain trauma.

At the time, their dad, Jeremy Freeman – who is a well-known pastor at Newcastle First Baptist Church – acknowledged the prayers and support the family has been receiving from their local community as well as through thousands of global shares on social media.

Jeremy asked that everyone continue to rally around them and said they were relying on their faith to get them through.

“We’re asking you to pray for my son like you would pray for your own. I love my son, but I know the Lord loves my son way more than I do,” he said. “God has a plan for his life, and I don’t think he’s done writing his story yet on this earth and so we look forward to celebrating a tremendous miracle when he walks out of this hospital healed and well and can tell everybody what God has done for him.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Facebook page also said there was a gathering Sunday afternoon at the hospital to pray for "a Christmas miracle" for Caleb.

To date, a YouCaring page set up to help with medical expenses has raised around $16,000.