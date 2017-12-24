× Light post ‘sheared in half’ by drunk driver in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A drunk driver has crashed into a light post in northwest Oklahoma City – “shearing it in half,” according to police.

The crash was reported on Sunday evening near the Broadway Extension and W. Wilshire Boulevard.

Police said the intoxicated, female driver was going southbound on Broadway and ran a red light at the Wilshire intersection when she hit the light post.

Lines were reportedly down as a result, leaving multiple buildings in the area without power as well as lane closures.

Police said the woman was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.