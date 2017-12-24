Red Andrews Christmas Dinner needs help to help those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner is set for the 70th year at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Starting at 8:30 Christmas morning, hot holiday meals for Oklahoma's less fortunate are served. Kids also get a chance to have a picture with Santa and choose a couple of toys from Santa's workshop. Patrons also are sent home with a box of non-perishable food and a winter coat.

It's a treat for those who are served, but event organizers said some of the real treats are the lessons it can teach if you volunteer.

"If you are a family and you bring your children and you put your children to work - whether it's washing trays or being a host and carrying the tray for a guest, do work in the toy section, busing tables - there's a lot of neat things you can do that can help teach your children a lesson of, you know, the joy of the season and how good they have it," said Gary Goldman, event organizer.

This year, along with volunteers, organizers are in need of new unwrapped toys.

"When we were done setting up this morning, we realized we didn’t have as many toys that we usually have so that’s really our biggest need," Goldman said. "We have great community partners that help us with the toys, but we just feel like we are a little bit shy on where we need to be for tomorrow."

If you want to volunteer, bring toys or winter coats, you can do that early Christmas morning at the Cox Convention Center.

Organizers will be taking donations at the southwest loading dock. Make sure the toys are new and unwrapped, and the coats can be used as long as they are in good condition.