Oklahoma veteran reunites with stolen dog

OKLAHOMA CITY - A military veteran has been reunited with his dog.

Wednesday, Geoff Hoffman's home was broken into in Jones. It looks like thieves were about to take his TV but instead abducted his best friend, 3-year-old pit bull Bridget.

Quickly, Hoffman and his friends jumped into action, posting signs and putting up posts on social media.

The efforts paid off. At 6:30 Sunday morning, Hoffman's girlfriend found Bridget on a country road miles from her home.

"Bridget didn’t move a whole lot but, as soon as she saw my girlfriend coming, she started waging her tail," Hoffman said.

Bridget was taken to an Oklahoma City vet clinic dehydrated with deep cuts on her leg.

Hoffman said Bridget had the phone number on her collar scratched out and her original leash attached, confirming she had been stolen.

He said News 4's story Thursday night might have helped bring Bridget back home.

"So, the original story you guys aired the other night also went viral. It helped out a lot. I think the key to the whole terrible experience was social media," he said. "So much exposure was out there that I think the criminal that took my dog just couldn't handle the pressure of keeping her so, in the middle of the night, he dumped her off on a rural road."

"It's been a heartwarming experience. People have really been understanding the pain that someone stealing your dog can inflict on a person," Hoffman said. "The internet can be nasty place, but every single comment I've gotten has been completely supportive and everybody just wants Bridget to come back."

Hoffman and his girlfriend have set up a GoFundMe page to help with vet and search costs.