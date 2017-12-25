“Still praying for that Christmas miracle,” Oklahoma teen critically injured in crash not out of the woods yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Newcastle teen critically injured in a car crash has been in the hospital for nearly a week without waking. But, family said his health is improving and they're praying for a Christmas miracle.

Caleb Freeman, 16, and his brother, Clayton, 14, were on their way to an OU basketball game when their vehicle crashed.

Both were rushed to the OU Medical Center. Clayton was released not long after with minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone but suffered major brain trauma.

"We believe the Lord protected his body but, for whatever reason, has allowed him to be in this place and we're seeing the Lord do great miracles through him," said Caleb's father, Pastor Jeremy Freeman.

The First Baptist Church of Newcastle, the city of Newcastle, the state and countless around the world have rallied for Caleb and his family on social media and in person. Dozens even went to them on Christmas with food and kind words.

"I had two men come today that were really sent from the Lord, I mean I really believe they were miracles for us today, to tell us their story and to encourage us in our journey," Freeman said.

But, most importantly, he said, every time someone stops by to visit, they take the time to gather and pray.

"We are really believing that the Lord is going to heal Caleb and he'll walk out of this place, and we want the world to know that it's God that's done this," Freeman said.

Right now, as Caleb's brain heals, Freeman said his son is experiencing "neuro-storms," reactions from his body in the form of high blood pressure or body temperature.

"That's very difficult for a parent to see, but we know it's a part of the process," Freeman said, "so, we're asking people to really pray that Caleb's body is just calm and that he's able to weather those storms and that, at just the right time, God will say, 'Caleb, wake up,' he'll open his eyes and we'll be able to go from there."

He's asking everyone who knows the story not to give up on his boy.

"Keep praying for us, please," Freeman said. "We can't express enough how much we need that. Still praying for that Christmas miracle."

Caleb's progress can be followed on the Pray for Caleb Freeman Facebook page, and a YouCaring account has been set up to help his family pay for his medical bills.