Community surprises Oklahoma Walmart greeter with new car

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma community recently surprised a Walmart greeter with a new car.

Yolanda Crawford is a greeter at the Walmart in Muskogee, Okla.

“She’s loud and you know when Miss Yolanda is there and she is such a joy,” Muskogee resident Barbara Chadwell told KJRH.

When customers found out Crawford makes a 15 minute trek to work by foot everyday, they knew they needed to help her out.

Residents then worked to get Crawford some new wheels for Christmas.

Within two weeks, thanks to the help of an anonymous donor, they were able to make that Christmas wish come true.

“We put brand new tires on the vehicle, we’re paying for tag and title for her, and six months of insurance for her,” said Muskogee resident Scott Yandell.

According to KJRH, it was a total shock for the woman with such an infectious spirit who has been spreading joy in the Walmart for just two years.

“I’m very excited because I never thought this would ever happen for me and it did,” said Crawford.

Crawford, who was in tears while accepting the key to her 2014 Nissan Versa, will now be able to get to work a lot easier.

“The community loves me and they appreciate me for saying ‘welcome to Walmart’ to them as they come in and out of Walmart and I appreciate them as well,” said Crawford.