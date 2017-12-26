Husband, wife save lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – Roger Travis says that divine intervention must have been at play this Christmas Eve.

Otherwise, what are the chances that he and his wife would affect the lives of two families following life-threatening situations?

Roger Travis and his wife, Crystal, were driving from separate directions to meet each other on Christmas Eve.

While driving to meet her husband, Crystal stopped after seeing flames erupting through the roof of a home.

“All of a sudden, the propane tank on the porch explodes. It shakes the ground, and you can just feel it,” Crystal Travis told WSOC. “There’s smoke everywhere. It’s hard to breathe.”

She immediately got out of her car and ran to help the family escape from the flames.

“It was just all really fast, really chaotic. Just really glad they were able to make it out,” she said.

She had no way of knowing that her husband, Roger, had also stopped about 20 miles away to help others in need.

Roger Travis says he was driving near Hickory Mall when he saw people trying to perform CPR on a baby following a car accident.

Travis, who is an EMT, immediately stopped and was able to restart the baby’s heart.

“God put us at the right moment, at the right time, for the people that needed us the most,” Roger Travis said.