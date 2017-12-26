Investigators: 7-year-old rushed to hospital after speeding, crashing car

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a child is recovering after speeding and crashing a car in Wagoner County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 7-year-old child was driving a vehicle about three miles south of Inola on Tuesday morning when he lost control and crashed.

According to the Tulsa World, the car had been reported as stolen from a home in Inola.

Officials at the scene tell FOX 23 that the boy side-swiped another vehicle while driving on the road. At that point, the victim began following the vehicle and called OHP for help.

Investigators say the boy was traveling at speeds that reached over 100 miles per hour, and the victim couldn’t keep up.

However, troopers weren’t far behind and quickly caught up with the young driver, who lost control of the vehicle and crashed off the roadway.

Investigators say the vehicle rolled a couple of times before it came to rest. He was not wearing his seat belt, OHP’s accident report read.

Authorities say the boy was flown to a nearby hospital with a head injury, but was last listed as stable.