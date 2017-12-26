Man rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City

Temperatures to warm slightly later this week ahead of cold front

December 26, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle.

On Tuesday evening, emergency crews were called to an accident near S.W. 107th St. and Western Ave. involving a pedestrian.

A person who called 911 said a man was lying in the road and was hit by a vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, it is unknown why he was lying in the road.