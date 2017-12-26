Oklahoma City police dispatchers cook Christmas dinner for family in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police dispatcher went above and beyond when he received a 911 call recently.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the dispatcher received a call from an elderly man who said he was having a problem with some people bothering him.

After speaking with the man, the dispatcher learned that the man and his wife had recently lost their only child.

The dispatcher was touched by the couple’s struggles, and offered to cook them Christmas dinner and bring it to them. At that point, the man accepted the offer but told the dispatcher to not cook too much because their refrigerator was no longer working, so they had no place to store food.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the dispatcher got to work and collected $500 and a refrigerator from other employees at the police department for the family.