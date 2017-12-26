Oklahoma mother killed, young son severely injured in crash

WALTERS, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a head-on collision.

Authorities say 31-year-old Savannah Benefiel was killed in a head-on crash near Geronimo on Friday night. Her 8-year-old son, Austin, was critically injured in the crash and was rushed to a Dallas hospital.

“We are praying for a miracle for him. The doctors are extremely capable we are just praying for that to turn around because that boy can run. He can flat out run and I believe that he will again. Just keep the family lifted up in prayer and the other family as well,” Pastor Roger Noland told KSWO.

Friends say Austin has a contagious smile and loves sports, while Savannah was always extremely joyful.

“She had the love of God in her, she loved people and she loved to help people and I take comfort in the fact that we will see her again,” Noland said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with Austin’s medical expenses