Oklahoma teacher killed in Christmas Eve crash

LONE GROVE, Okla. – An Oklahoma teacher was killed in a Christmas Eve crash.

Christmas Eve morning, 52-year-old Gayle Baker was on her way home from shopping with two of her grand kids when she wrecked with two other vehicles in Lone Grove.

According to KXII, her two elementary-aged grandchildren were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment; however, they are expected to be okay.

Sadly, Baker didn’t survive the crash.

Baker worked at the Chickasaw Head Start in Ardmore for 15 years.

Her coworkers told KXII that the school won’t be the same.

“Three, four, five year old, how are they going to understand?” coworker Kendra Lanier asked.

“When I get to work, I see her car first thing,” coworker Melissa West said. “And I’ve already been thinking, I’m dreading not seeing her vehicle there.”

Baker was a teacher who wanted to make a difference, her coworkers said.

According to KXII, she leaves behind a husband of 23 years, two adult daughters who live in Oklahoma City, and a son who is a senior in high school.