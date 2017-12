× OSU’s Loryn Goodwin Honored Nationally and By Big 12

Oklahoma State guard Loryn Goodwin was honored both nationally and by the Big 12 on Tuesday.

Goodwin was named the national player of the week by College Sports Madness and was also the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Goodwin averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in the Cowgirls’ two wins over USC Upstate and Louisiana-Monroe.

Goodwin and the Cowgirls open Big 12 play on Thursday, December 28, at Texas Tech.