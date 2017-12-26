Owners offering reward after sentimental classic camper is stolen by thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City family says multiple trailers were stolen from their business over the Christmas weekend.

The Soraya family manages and renovate apartments, and their office is located in a warehouse in an industrial area just east of Chesapeake Energy.

During the holiday break, they say someone stole materials, tools, supplies and three work trailers that were valued at close to $100,000.

In addition to stealing from the business, the family says the thieves made off with their personal travel trailer.

"It was very, very important and special to us. All our family vacations take place in that trailer because we always go with our dogs," said Casey Soraya.

Despite spending thousands of dollars on the other items, they say the camper holds a special place in their hearts.

"We had one of our dogs die unexpectedly two years ago. Our memories traveling and camping with him in that camper are really, really special to us, so it just kinda added insult to injury that that personal camper was taken. For us, those are our personal memories and that is all we have left from our dogs because we don’t have kids, the dogs are pretty special," Soraya said.

The owners are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the stolen trailers

"When you employ a certain number of people, many of them who have been inside here, it's hard to tell if it's someone who has worked for us in the past of just some random person that decided to take our things. But from the way they broke in through the outside door, sort of looks as if someone had been here before," Soraya said.

If you have any information on the theft, call the family at (310) 614-0795.