× Police: Brothers involved in stabbing, one hospitalized

DEL CITY, Okla. — ​Police are investigating after an apparent fight between two brothers lands one in the hospital.

According to the Del City Police Department, authorities received a call of a stabbing on the 4000 block of Mallard Drive just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

We’re told two brothers got into an altercation. One stabbed the other in the abdomen and arm.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities tell News 4, the injuries were non life-threatening.

The suspect who stabbed his brother remains at large, according to police but we’re told there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information should call Del City Police at 405-677-2443.