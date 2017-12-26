Popular ‘Hugging Dog’ in New York without a home after Christmas Day fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, N.Y. - A golden retriever who gained Internet stardom due to her affectionate nature is now without a home.

The dog, named Louboutina, earned the nickname 'The Hugging Dog' after being seen giving strangers hugs on her daily walks near the corner of 19th and Seventh Ave. in New York.

Christmas Day started out no different for Loubie and her owner, Cesar Fernandez.

According to WPIX, the pair left their Chelsea apartment on Monday afternoon and headed out on their daily walk.

When they arrived back home, they realized their apartment complex was on fire.

Authorities say the blaze injured one civilian and one firefighter, and left several residents homeless, including Loubie and Fernandez.

"This afternoon, we lost everything. We’ll try to bring a hug and a little smile to you, but if you don’t see us that often, you know why. Luckily we’re safe, and that’s what is more important," Fernandez said in an Instagram video.

A woman created a GoFundMe account for Loubie and Fernandez and has raised over $43,000 in 21 hours.