Temperatures to warm slightly later this week ahead of cold front

Rapper surprises single mothers by paying for their Christmas gifts

Posted 5:03 pm, December 26, 2017, by

ATLANTA, Ga. – A rap artist had a special Christmas surprise for single mothers in Georgia who were struggling to buy presents for their children.

T.I. posted a video on his Instagram of him walking into a Georgia Target store and making an announcement to the shoppers.

“All single mothers, all single mothers! If there is anything for your children that you didn’t get to get, meet me in the back,” the rapper yells as he walks through the aisles.

In about 30 minutes, he says he spent $20,000 on toys, games and electronics for complete strangers.

According to FOX 5, he had to leave early due to an issue with a flight.

This isn’t the first time he has surprised shoppers during the holidays.

Last year, he went to two different Walmarts to pick up the tabs for shoppers.