Rapper surprises single mothers by paying for their Christmas gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. – A rap artist had a special Christmas surprise for single mothers in Georgia who were struggling to buy presents for their children.
T.I. posted a video on his Instagram of him walking into a Georgia Target store and making an announcement to the shoppers.
“All single mothers, all single mothers! If there is anything for your children that you didn’t get to get, meet me in the back,” the rapper yells as he walks through the aisles.
Wish I could've came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I'm blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you… I'll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours… MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁!!!!
In about 30 minutes, he says he spent $20,000 on toys, games and electronics for complete strangers.
According to FOX 5, he had to leave early due to an issue with a flight.
This isn’t the first time he has surprised shoppers during the holidays.
Last year, he went to two different Walmarts to pick up the tabs for shoppers.