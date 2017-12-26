Rapper surprises single mothers by paying for their Christmas gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. – A rap artist had a special Christmas surprise for single mothers in Georgia who were struggling to buy presents for their children.

T.I. posted a video on his Instagram of him walking into a Georgia Target store and making an announcement to the shoppers.

“All single mothers, all single mothers! If there is anything for your children that you didn’t get to get, meet me in the back,” the rapper yells as he walks through the aisles.

In about 30 minutes, he says he spent $20,000 on toys, games and electronics for complete strangers.

According to FOX 5, he had to leave early due to an issue with a flight.

I must xpress how disappointed I am right now that due to @Delta Airlines “technical” difficulties that instead of being in Walmart blessing families like I do every year, I am sitting on the runway and have been for more than an hour. — T.I. (@Tip) December 25, 2017

For years I have been surprising families on Christmas Eve and because of what seems to be a lack of urgency, I am prevented from doing it tonight. Merry Xmas, Stay up and I’m sorry that I’m stuck here on this plane and not with you.I WILL make it up to you! #ShouldaTookAjetAgain — T.I. (@Tip) December 25, 2017

This isn’t the first time he has surprised shoppers during the holidays.

Last year, he went to two different Walmarts to pick up the tabs for shoppers.