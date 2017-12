Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma and Georgia's football teams arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday to begin their on-site preparation for the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day in Pasadena in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Sooners and Bulldogs will go through their first official Rose Bowl news conference on Wednesday and begin practicing in southern California.

For OU linebacker Caleb Kelly, the Rose Bowl trip is homecoming week for the California native.