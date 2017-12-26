Tulsa police officer fatally shoots naked man who allegedly pointed gun

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa police officer is accused of fatally shooting a naked man who allegedly pointed a gun at the officer.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Christmas day, a man called police saying his neighbor had pointed a gun at him.

When the officer responded to the scene, a man, who police say was naked, ran out of a home and pointed a gun at police officers, FOX 23 reports.

When the suspect refused to drop the gun, the police officer opened fire and shot the man.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors told FOX 23 that this isn’t the first time the suspect has caused problems in the neighborhood.

At this time, the man has not been identified.

The police officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.