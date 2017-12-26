× Two arrested after fight at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say two people were arrested after a large fight at Penn Square Mall.

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City police were called to the mall following a fight involving dozens of kids.

Officials say the group created a disturbance and was asked to leave the mall by a security guard. However, investigators say the group refused and ended up fighting with the security guard.

Authorities say two people were taken into custody, and extra security has been added as a precaution at the mall.