Voting underway for 2018 NBA All-Star Game

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the Oklahoma City Thunder’s winning streak continues, the team is hoping its fans will help send some of its stars to the All-Star game.

Right now, fans are able to vote for their favorite players from each conference to start in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Organizers say fans can vote for any player by posting a status on Facebook that includes the player’s first and last name, along with the hashtag #NBAVote. Fans can also vote by tweeting the first and last name of their favorite player, or the Twitter handle of any player with the hashtag #NBAVote. Retweets and replies also count as votes.

Remember, you can only vote for one player per post, but you can vote for up to 10 players per day. However, you may only vote one time per player per day.

Organizers say there has been a change to voting in regards to Facebook comments this year. Now, comments on other posts do not count as votes like they have in the past.

If you want to avoid social media, you can vote online. You can vote every day until Jan. 15.

The All-Star game will be held on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.