“Don’t try it again,” Thieves steal dozens of firearms from local gun shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Police are investigating after three people allegedly smashed a metro gun shop's windows and stole firearms.

Kevin Maxfield, assistant general manager at Wilshire Gun, said the crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Our glass sensors, shattered glass sensors, had gone off as well as motion sensors inside the store, meaning somebody had broken through the glass and was now inside the store," said Maxfield.

Surveillance footage shows a man threw a rock through a top window before the suspects smashed the bottom glass and a set of doors.

"One of them actually grabbed full rifles off the wall, and he turned around and just ran out with full rifles in his hands," said Maxfield. "I was extremely, extremely upset along with the general manager, Tyler Miller. He's actually on vacation in Delaware. He's up North right now, so this is ruining his Christmas as well."

On Tuesday morning, store employees came in early to clean up the shattered glass littered throughout the store. They believe at least 22 firearms were stolen but at this point, they're not sure how much it will cost to repair the damages and replace the guns.

"We have to go through and look and see all of the exact number of firearms, the different brands as well as the amounts for each and every single gun," explained Maxfield. "They try to ruin our Christmas, it’s not going to happen. We’re going to be here so people can enjoy the place."

Oklahoma City police are currently investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call (405) 231-2121.