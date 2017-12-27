58-year-old Oklahoma City woman found murdered inside of home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 58-year-old Oklahoma City woman was found murdered inside her home two days before Christmas.

On December 23, 58-year-old Annette Ann Kelley was found dead inside of her home in the 2200 block of S. Mehl Dr. by her children.

When police officers arrived on scene, they determined the victim had trauma to her body consistent with homicide.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.