9-year-old scares off man attempting to steal his father’s truck

KOKOMO, Ind. – A young boy is being credited with stopping an attempted carjacking at an Indiana gas station.

Kevin Cooksey stopped at the One Stop convenience store in Kokomo to grab a bottle of ibuprofen for his wife. While he ran into the store, he left his truck running since his 9-year-old son was still inside the vehicle.

“When I saw my truck door open, I was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to tell my wife?'” Cooksey told WTHR. “I was thinking, I hope my son knew what to do in that situation.”

As an alleged thief opened the truck door, 9-year-old Larry Larimore knew it wasn’t his father.

“As soon as he opened the door, I got scared,” Larimore said. “So I pulled out the pellet gun and pointed it to his head.”

That scared the thief, who ended up running to another vehicle.

The family decided to follow the alleged thief as he made off with another customer’s vehicle.

After he wrecked the vehicle, he was taken into custody.