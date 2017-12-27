Arts Council preparing for New Year’s celebrations in downtown Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Oklahomans is getting ready to celebrate the new year in style.

Oklahoma City's Opening Night celebrations are produced by the Arts Council Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, the Opening Night Finale Ball was loaded on a trailer and transported to Allied Steel Construction Co., where final preparations will be made before it is ready to rise into the new year.

This year's Opening Night festivities will take place in downtown Oklahoma City on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 1.

There will be performances across four venues on eight stages.

The countdown to midnight will be at Bicentennial Park and will include entertainment from the headliner, ‘The Wise Guys.’

As midnight approaches, there will be a special finale countdown complete with the traditional Opening Night ball and one of the state's largest fireworks shows.